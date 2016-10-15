Eminem's daughter Hailie 2017 news: Rapper's muse grows up to be a social media star
Rap star Eminem has been in the limelight since the 1990s, but his next biggest accomplishment comes in the form of fatherhood when the world discovers that his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is all grown-up.
Hailie has silently become a social media star after posting a series of photos on her Instagram account, which already has more than 420,000 followers as of report writing.
The world first heard of Eminem's daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott in the lyrics of some of the rapper's hit songs, including "Kim," "The Way I Am," and "Hailie's Song." He usually describes her as his beautiful, young daughter.
Based on her recent Instagram posts, though, Hailie is already all grown-up. She typically uploads photos of her and her boyfriend or stuns her followers with her glamour shots.
A report from US Weekly also reveals that Hailie, who is now 21 years old, is living a relatively discreet life as a college student at the Michigan State University located in East Lansing, Michigan.
She also reportedly graduated Summa Cum Laude at the Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan, where she maintained an outstanding 3.9 grade point average. Apart from excelling academically, she was also involved in a number of extracurricular activities, including being part of the student council, the National Honor Society, the Art Club, the volleyball varsity team, and the Key Club.
Hailie attributed her success to her parents as seen on her school's website, where she reportedly wrote: "My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have."
Aside from Haile, Eminem also has other adopted children, namely Alaina, Kim's twin sister Dawn's daughter, and Whitney, Kim's daughter from another relationship. He also has legal custody of his half-brother Nathan.
