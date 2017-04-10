Eminem's daughter 2017 news: Hailie Mathers becomes a social media star

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is all grown up and is now a rising star on social media. Her Instagram profile shows she has created her own brand, with over 450,000 people following her. Despite her popularity on the social media site, she does not seem to be interested so far in following her father's career in show business.

Hailie, who is now 21 years old, grew up with her cousin, Alaina Mathers, who was adopted by Eminem and his former wife Kim. She also has a half-sister, Whitney, her mother's daughter with another man, who was also adopted by the rapper. Despite divorcing twice, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and Kim both worked together to raise all three children.

Despite being the daughter of a star, Hailie, who resembles her mother, had a normal upbringing. She had a grade point average of 3.9 while studying at Chippewa Valley High School. She was also a member of the school's volleyball team and was part of the Student Council, the National Honor Society, and the Art Club. She was also crowned as the Homecoming Queen in her graduating year in 2014. She is currently enrolled at Michigan State University, pursuing a degree in psychology.

Hailey credits her accomplishments to her parents. When she was asked for her high school yearbook who were the most influential people in her life, she said, "My mother and father, because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have." Despite her popularity on Instagram, Hailie has not indicated that she wants to follow in her father's footsteps as a performer.

Eminem previously admitted that he was battling an addiction to multiple prescription drugs. He said that it was his love for his children that made him push to stay sober. As such, he put himself in a detox program, which allowed him to become and remain sober to this day. His daughter was Eminem's inspiration in some of his numbers, such as "Hailie's Song" and "Mockingbird."