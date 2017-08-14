Eminem teases fans with social media announcement; new album to be released in the fall?

U.S. rapper Eminem performs during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix After Race closing concert at the du Arena on Yas Island, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

Rap icon Eminem, born Marshall Mathers III, has teased fans with a picture on social media on what could be his next move. After previously announcing that he is back in the studio recording an album, fans are waiting patiently for news about his new music.

Eminem released a photo on Instagram of his faced photoshopped onto a camper with a guitar by a campfire. The caption stated that the Shady Shop will soon have something new for the fans.

Fans are hoping that Eminem's announcement will be related to his new album. However, it could be anything really.

There are multiple websites that sell the artist's merchandise from hoodies to t-shirts, and even caps. But this hasn't stopped further speculation that the upcoming album is almost done.

In fact, an Instagram post from last June shows Eminem with another rap artist 2 Chainz. In an interview with DJ Drama (via Complex), 2 Chainz shared that he was helping Eminem on a hook for one of the songs and that it was humorous. This is a good sign that the album is well underway.

Eminem hasn't just been in the studio. He is also producing a new movie titled "Bodied," which will be about a college student working on his thesis on rap battles. This will certainly provide a different take compared to Eminem's previous movie, "8 Mile."

The artist is also going to be part of "The Defiant Ones," which is a new documentary on HBO, which will focus on the relationship between rapper Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine.

It has been four years since Eminem released his last album, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," which is the follow-up to the fastest-selling album in America's history. However, the numerous projects that Eminem has been involved with will definitely slow down the production of his new album. Hopefully, this won't be the case, and that people's speculation of a 2017 fall release will prove to be true.