Eminem new album release date 2017 news: Rapper to work with Selena Gomez and Pink

Eminem's 2013 album, "The Marshall Mathers LP." Facebook/Eminem

After the long wait, rumors now claim that the highly-anticipated Eminem's new album is finally arriving later this year. Details about the upcoming record include the alleged artists the rapper will work with — Selena Gomez and Pink.

It is undeniable that the hip-hop enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for Eminem's new album. This will be his first record in four years following the release of his fifth installment, "The Marshall Mathers LP" in 2013.

Now, several reports even assert that the rapper will work with Hollywood singers Gomez and Pink. This speculation comes out after the 25-year-old "Fetish" hitmaker took to Twitter to hold a quick question and answer session with her fans. When asked about her dream collaboration, she replied, "Eminem." She also further responded "yes" to another query about being featured on the future albums of the Detroit pride.

Gomez has been open about being a fan of the award-winning rapper. In 2011's Grammy Awards, she gushed that she's excited to see Eminem perform with Dr. Dre. The songstress told MTV News, "Music is an awesome way to express yourself, but when you see him on stage and he comes to events like this, you never see him having to be all stiff and cool. He's just in a hoodie, goes on and performs, and I love that."

Aside from Gomez, Pink is also linked with the rapper. If reports are true, it is not the first time they have worked together. They did the rap-rock song, "Won't Back Down," for his 2010's "Recovery" album. In 2012, the hip-hop icon was featured on Pink's track, "Here Comes the Weekend."

A "Mojo in the Morning" crew divulged that his boss, Tony Travatto, the senior VP/Programming of iHeartMedia, told him t he was one of the first to hear the new Eminem and Pink music, which he described to be "unbelievable." Travatto reportedly assured that this song will be out "very, very soon." Listen to the full conversation below.

In October 2016, Eminem took the world by storm when he confirmed on social media that he's working on his ninth studio album. However, since his announcement, no official update on the status of his most-awaited song collection has been released to the public. All the rumors regarding the release date of his record should get any fan excited, but it should be noted that the artist himself has not confirmed any of them.