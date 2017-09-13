Eminem new album 2017 release date rumors: Album to drop in the fall; rapper to work with Dr. Dre and Pink

Eminem is expected to release a new album this fall. Reuters/Jumana ElHeloueh

Fans of Eminem can probably look forward to the rapper's latest album, which is expected to drop anytime this fall. Among his new songs are tracks with Dr. Dre and possibly even Pink.

The news was revealed by Hits Daily Double, Universal Music Group, the company in which Eminem is signed under. The company stated that they will be releasing a number of albums before the year ends. This means it is possible that Eminem's new album is among those upcoming releases this fall.

Eminem himself has confirmed last year that he is currently working on his newest album during the release of his eight-minute track titled "Campaign Speech," which he shared on Twitter. He is also expected to be reuniting with Dr. Dre for the album as well, and are in talks of working together for the soundtrack of Eminem's film called "Bodied," which was recently screened at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

Allen Hughes, the director of the Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine documentary, revealed to Uproxx that Dre is working non-stop in the studio and is currently producing a track for Eminem's latest album. Should this be true, then this is good news for Eminem's fans, who have been waiting for a new album from the rapper for a while now.

Dr. Dre is not the only artist that is working with Eminem, however, as it seems that he is going to collaborate with singer Pink for a track in his album as well. Rap Up confirmed that Eminem and Pink will come together for a new track for the third time, according to Tony Travatto, the Senior Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia in Michigan.

Travatto got to hear the track first hand and said it was "unbelievable." He also said that it will be coming out very soon. There is a big chance that their song will be in the new album. Pink shared her thoughts about working with Eminem. She said, "I think he's one of the most poetic, ballsy, and hilarious people this industry has ever seen."

The singer went on to add that she was initially worried that he would make her a target in one of his songs, but he has been very nice and has approached her to work with him on a song together.