Eminem new album 2017 release date news: Rapper working with Dr. Dre on new music

The long wait is almost over. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has started work on his ninth studio album — his first since 2013's "The Marshall Mathers LP 2."

The exciting news came to light when Allen Hughes, the director of HBO's "The Defiant Ones," accidentally revealed that record producer Dr. Dre has been working on a track for Eminem's new album.

"People don't know this: Dre records every day," the 45-year-old director said in an interview with Uproxx, adding, "Literally, he's in there recording songs every day. He's like Picasso in that way. He's always painting. Right now he's producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem's latest album."

Adding fuel to the fire, Tauheed Epps, most widely known as 2 Chainz, revealed that he and Eminem recorded a track together after a phone call was made by D-12's Denaun Porter. Speaking on DJ Drama's Shade 45 show "Streetz Iz Watching," 2 Chainz said he did not believe at first that the "Rap God" wanted to work with him.

Upon meeting Eminem at producer Rick Rubin's home, 2 Chainz was given an opportunity to do a remix of a certain song. He then added that the former did not want to talk about anything other than rapping.

This comes after Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, recalled how he discovered the "Slim Shady EP" hitmaker. The former reportedly invited the latter into his home to record in his own personal studio.

"I invited him over and I was like, 'I put this sample together. Tell me if you like it,'" the 52-year-old record producer recalled, adding, "I hit the drum machine ... maybe two or three seconds went by and he was like, 'Hi, my name is!' My name is!' I was like, 'Yo! Stop! Sh*t's hot.' That's what happened our first day in the first few minutes of us being in the studio."