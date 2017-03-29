Eminem new album 2017 release date rumors: Next song collection to arrive August

While there is still no announcement yet, rumors claiming that Eminem is finally releasing his latest album this year are getting louder, much more that it is alleged that the clamored-for album will feature his collaborations with Adele, Snoop Dog, and Dr. Dre, to name a few.

There is no denying that avid fans of Eminem have long awaited the release of his latest album. After all, it has almost been four years since the Rap God released his last album, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2."

Rumors claim that Eminem will release his latest album in August this year. Reuters/Mike Blake

However, according to the latest reports, the wait may soon be over for the adoring fans of the rapper as it is alleged that he may finally release his latest album in August this year. Reportedly, the rapper has been working on the album since last year as it was originally planned for a January 2017 launch.

While it remains unclear whether Eminem is really releasing his latest album in August, it is, likewise, rumored that the album will come with the title "Success" as, allegedly, it is inspired by a song of Adele with the same title.

Reports also claim that the upcoming album will feature 21 tracks that are between three and six minutes long, including the song "Bulletproof," which is said to be a collaboration between Eminem and Mastein Bennet, and other songs that the Rap God is said to have collaborated with other big names in the music industry, including Adele, Snoop Dog, and Dr. Dre.

Advertisement

While rumors claiming that Eminem is releasing an album soon is nothing short of exciting for his adoring fans, sad to say, nothing is confirmed yet as the Rap God has yet to make an official statement.

However, fans can hold on to the promise that the rapper made last year when he posted on his Twitter account and said, "Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile" as he treated his fans to his "Campaign Speech" rap creation, which tackles controversial issues.