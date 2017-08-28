Eminem and Pink to release new song this fall?

Rumors claim that Eminem will release his latest album in August this year. Reuters/Mike Blake

For over 20 years, Eminem has been blessing the music industry with his chart-topping songs, and it seems that his fans all over the world might get to hear another new material from the award-winning rapper in the near future, with a possible collaboration with Pink.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tony Travatto, senior vice president for programming at iHeartMedia/Michigan, had an exclusive chance to hear Eminem and Pink's new collaboration, as reported by Detroit's Mojo in The Morning radio show on Channel 955.

One of the hosts said, "I'm gonna tell you guys something crazy. Our boss Tony Travatto just came back from New York City where he was hanging out with his peeps. He says that there's a new Eminem/Pink song coming out that he said is unbelievable. He said he got a chance to be one of the first to hear it, and it will be coming out here very very soon."

This is not the first time Eminem and Pink collaborated on a new song. Back in 2010, they both teamed up for the song "Won't Back Down." As to what the rumored new song is about, no reports have been made yet, but if it's anything like "Won't Back Down," then fans are in for a treat.

Tons of speculations about Eminem's new album have been circulating as well. According to Inquisitr, a new Eminem album is in the works and will likely be set for release this fall. The last time the Detroit rapper released an album was in 2013 when he released "The Marshall Mathers LP."

These have yet to be confirmed by Eminem, however, as the artist, unlike other famous singers and rappers, do not tend to make constant posts and updates on social media. It was "The Defiant Ones" director Allan Hughes who hinted at the new album's possible release this year, with Eminem and Pink's collaboration included in the track list.