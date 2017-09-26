Emilia Clarke news: Actress done shooting Han Solo movie

Actress Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Disney has been busy with multiple productions of the "Star Wars" franchise but it looks like one of the upcoming movies is just about done with production. Star of the HBO series, "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke was reported to be great in her role in the untitled Han Solo movie which is scheduled for release next year.

The director of the film, Ron Howard, posted on his Instagram a selfie with the beautiful Clarke, and he did not forget to praise her in the caption of the photo. He stated that Clarke was a complete professional, and gave a "terrific performance" before she departed to focus on another project.

Despite Clarke's character being shrouded in complete mystery, and the fact that her name as Kira or Kura has yet to be confirmed According to Syfy, anything can be expected from the movie given that Han Solo, who will be played by Alden Ehrenreich, has probably had many adventures of his own apart from the Luke Skywalker arc – which was the main focal point of the first trilogy that came out in cinemas.

Metro speculated that it is possible for Clarke's character to be romantically linked with Han Solo. Not much detail is available about the upcoming film, so fans will have to wait for promotional trailers and images before they have a clear idea of what they can expect. Clarke did not forget to return the favor by thanking Howard on her own Instagram page by reposting the picture. In the caption, she described Howard as a "genius."

According to News Week, the story could possibly focus on the Kessel Run, which is something that Han Solo used to reference a lot in the "Star Wars" films. It could even be possible that the movie might show just how Han meets Chewbacca, which will serve as an origin story for the inseparable characters.