Ellen DeGeneres spoofs Taylor Swift 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video

A screenshot of the "Look What You Make Me Do" music video shows Taylor Swift with her backup dancers YouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Ellen DeGeneres is at it again. The comedian-TV host premiered her version of the record-breaking "Look What You Made Me Do" music video by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Sept. 22.

"So I want to talk about a friend of mine, if you don't mind," DeGeneres said before showing the video. "Her name is Taylor Swift. I didn't know if you'd heard of her, but she's a friend of mine."

The talk show host mentioned how the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video has been viewed 425 million times ever since it premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in August. She joked, however, that it "could have been better."

Explaining that she was in the original video as a part of the Swift squad, DeGeneres quipped, "Apparently, she cut me out... I don't know. She's threatened by me sometimes. Nice try, Tay-Tay, 'cause I got my hands on the real video."

DeGeneres' version of the music video features her edited into major scenes like the one where Swift is in a bathtub full of diamonds. In the spoof, the comedian shared the bathtub with Swift, playing as the Grammy Award-winning singer does with the jewelry.

DeGeneres also pretended she was talking to Swift in the famous "Oh, 'cause she's dead" part of the song.

When Swift says, "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now," DeGeneres is there to answer back, "Why not?"

The end of the music video spoof shows DeGeneres with her own set of her famous former selves who have all graced her show, including "Tipsy," "Cowboy Ellen" and "Twerking Ellen."

"Look What You Made Me Do" was released on Aug. 25 and quickly broke the YouTube record for most-watched lyric video on the first day of release. The lyric video amassed 19 million views in its first 24 hours alone.

The music video, which premiered at the 2017 VMAs, hit 43.2 million views in the first 24 hours of release, also breaking the YouTube record. The song also broke Ed Sheeran's Spotify record for most number of streams on its first day.

"Look What You Made Me Do" is part of Swift's upcoming album "Reputation," which comes out on Friday, Nov. 10.