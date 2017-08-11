Elizabeth Olsen speaks about the freezing winter set of her new movie 'Wind River'

"Wind River" promotional photo. Facebook/WindRiverMov

Actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed the freezing experience she went through during the shoot for her new movie "Wind River," which was set during a brutally cold Wyoming winter.

"It wasn't so cold that, like when I watch Game of Thrones that looks like the end of the world," the 28-year old actress told People, adding, "Even if they're in the proper smart socks and the foot warmers, your feet eventually lose feeling at a certain time of the day."

In the new film, Olsen plays a young FBI agent who seeks to uncover the mystery of a young girl's murder in the Wind River Indian Reservation in the cold Wyoming wilderness. The film also stars her "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner, who plays an expert wildlife tracker who assists Olsen in the investigation.

The actress also gave a glimpse of the level of dedication that the production team showed while filming. "It was harder when we didn't have snow because then we had to go find the snow and go higher up the mountain, things like that," Olsen explains. The movie, which is the directional debut of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tyler Sheridan, was shot under chilly conditions in the Utah mountains.

Sheridan was the scribe behind Denis Villeneuve's critical hit "Sicario" and 2016's best picture contender "Hell or High Water." Olsen had previously spoken highly of the director. "He is one of the most direct communicators I know," she said in a report by The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "It was a nice creative experience because we know we aren't going to offend one another. We are just trying to make the best film possible."

"Wind River" has premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January, and has received positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's intensity and realism. The film was released Friday and is currently showing in cinemas.