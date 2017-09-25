'Elementary' season 6 to introduce Desmond Harrington's complex character

The sixth season of "Elementary" will introduce the character of Desmond Harrington. Facebook/ ElementaryCBS

The character that Desmond Harrington will play in the upcoming season of "Elementary" will be a complex one, according to one of the show's producers.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Rob Doherty, executive producer for the series, said that Harrington's character will appear as a typical friend at the beginning. However, as the season progresses, viewers will find that his character is much more complex than it appears.

"At least in the early goings, he'll be something of a friendly ear for Sherlock, who will be going through a lot," said the executive producer. "Michael is somebody who's in recovery and someone who wants to be helpful. But as is so often the case, the deeper we get into the season, we'll see there's a bit more going on with Michael than meets the eye."

Harrington will be playing the role of Michael, a fellow addict in recovery. He was once inspired to stay sober by Sherlock's words during a past support group meeting. Now, he will seek to return the favor by offering to become an ongoing support to Sherlock.

The actor previously portrayed Joey Quinn in all eight seasons of the highly-acclaimed crime-thriller drama, "Dexter."

Michael's arrival will come at a very opportune time, as Sherlock experienced a lot of trouble during season 6, and his relationship with Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) was starting to become strained.

However, Doherty also revealed that Sherlock and Joan will eventually make up, as the detective will open up to the doctor about his mental condition. The real question is whether or not it would be too late for Sherlock to tell her about his condition.

"He knows by now that problems like these are best addressed with help from friends," Doherty told Entertainment Weekly. "The question will be, has he waited too long to confide in her?"