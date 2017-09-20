'Elementary' season 6 release date, cast news: Season to conclude with a former 'Dexter' actor

A promotional photo for "Elementary." Facebook/ElementaryCBS

The CBS show "Elementary" is expected to be back early next year for season 6. It is great news that the action series has been renewed; however, there are reports saying that this might be the show's last installment.

According to The Reporter Times, there is a huge possibility that "Elementary" will not be returning on TV after they are done with season 6. This upcoming season's number of episodes will also be less than their usual. The network will be cutting it to 13 for the first half of the season, but it will resume to complete 24 episodes in the spring of 2018.

Reports are also saying that the exact date of the premiere has still not been finalized by the network and it might air either on Jan. 7 or Jan. 11 of next year. If it falls on Jan. 7, which is a Sunday night, then there is still a chance that it can pick up more audience just in case that's what the network is looking for to possibly extend it to season 7.

Although reports of the show possibly concluding soon are out there, fans can hope for it to be extended as a new character is coming to play this new season. Desmond Harrington ("Dexter") is going to be a part of this show as Michael.

His character is crucial to the story because he will be offering Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) some moral support. Meanwhile, he will be getting inspiration from Holmes' as well in order for him to cure an addiction. Fans will see a new side of Harrington since his last known work on TV was on "Dexter" as Detective Joey Quinn.

Aside from Harrington, other new actors are also expected to be a part of this series, including Natalie Dormer. She is known for playing the role of Margaery Tyrell in "Game of Thrones." Catch the sixth season of "Elementary" in early January 2018 on CBS.