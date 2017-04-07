'Elementary' season 5 episode 19 spoilers: Sherlock takes his anger out by solving a case
Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) will be taking his revenge against Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis) in a different manner in episode 19 of "Elementary" season 5.
In the previous episode of the American crime drama spin-off, Sherlock was convinced that it was Shinwell who killed his friend Jameel Clark. When the detective confronted Shinwell, the latter denied it. He told Sherlock lies about how one of Jameel's friends ordered his death as a consequence of being a traitor.
Later on, Shinwell admitted his crime. As if that was not sufficient, he even threatened Sherlock by assaulting him. Shinwell told Sherlock that he will not have second thoughts on beating anyone who would stand in his way in taking down the SBK.
Although Sherlock's natural instinct is to seek revenge against Shinwell by beating him up as well, he will use a different manner of vengeance.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "High Heat" reveals that one of the worst private investigators in New York City will be murdered. Sherlock and Joan (Lucy Liu) will look into the case and while the former has some bad thoughts about the victim, he believes that the man did not deserve what he got.
With this, Sherlock will use the circumstance to take revenge and take his anger out by solving the case. He believes that the only way out is to bring down the local organization of private investigators and he will do his best to put an end to it. Who knows, once he is able to demolish the said group, he may still be able to hurt back Shinwell for what he did previously.
Episode 19 of season 5 airs on Sunday, April 9, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. Meanwhile, the show will take a one-week break and episode 20 titled "The Art of Sleights and Deception" will air on April 23.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea