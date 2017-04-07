'Elementary' season 5 episode 19 spoilers: Sherlock takes his anger out by solving a case

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) will be taking his revenge against Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis) in a different manner in episode 19 of "Elementary" season 5.

In the previous episode of the American crime drama spin-off, Sherlock was convinced that it was Shinwell who killed his friend Jameel Clark. When the detective confronted Shinwell, the latter denied it. He told Sherlock lies about how one of Jameel's friends ordered his death as a consequence of being a traitor.

Later on, Shinwell admitted his crime. As if that was not sufficient, he even threatened Sherlock by assaulting him. Shinwell told Sherlock that he will not have second thoughts on beating anyone who would stand in his way in taking down the SBK.

Although Sherlock's natural instinct is to seek revenge against Shinwell by beating him up as well, he will use a different manner of vengeance.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "High Heat" reveals that one of the worst private investigators in New York City will be murdered. Sherlock and Joan (Lucy Liu) will look into the case and while the former has some bad thoughts about the victim, he believes that the man did not deserve what he got.

Advertisement

With this, Sherlock will use the circumstance to take revenge and take his anger out by solving the case. He believes that the only way out is to bring down the local organization of private investigators and he will do his best to put an end to it. Who knows, once he is able to demolish the said group, he may still be able to hurt back Shinwell for what he did previously.

Episode 19 of season 5 airs on Sunday, April 9, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. Meanwhile, the show will take a one-week break and episode 20 titled "The Art of Sleights and Deception" will air on April 23.