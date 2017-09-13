'Elder Scrolls Online' news: New PVP mode revealed, new DLC detailed

"Clockwork City," a mechanical world seen in both the "Morrowind" expansion and Bethesda's "Elder Scrolls: Morrowind." "Elder Scrolls Online" official website

Adventurers of Tamriel, whether they are condescending "High Elves" or kleptomaniacal "Khajiit," should brace themselves for "Elder Scrolls Online's" new player versus player (PVP) mode and the new area, "Clockwork City."

Developer ZeniMax Studios has officially unveiled the new "Clockwork City" downloadable content (DLC) for the game. The new DLC will feature a sizable chunk of content, including a standalone story about a "Daedric" conspiracy, which, according to PC Gamer, is about the same size as the quests for "The Dark Brotherhood" and "Thieves Guild" DLC packs.

The setting is a mechanical world which was also briefly present in the recent "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" expansion, as well as 2002's "Elder Scrolls: Morrowind" single player game. Both are set in the "Dark Elf" or "Dunmer" home island of "Vvanderfell." The new city will include two new bosses and a new Trial where 12 players will face-off against three bosses.

It is important to note that the "Morrowind" expansion is not needed to acquire the new DLC. "Clockwork City" will also be free to "Elder Scrolls Online" Plus members.

As for the new PVP mode, it is aptly named "Crazy King," a new "Battlegrounds" mode where players will have to capture and hold a strategic point that moves across the playing field. The new PVP mode is set to arrive alongside Update 16 for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) and will include a set of bug fixes, balance changes, and performance improvements.

As confirmed by Comic Book, unlike the "Clockwork City" DLC, the "Crazy King" PVP mode will actually require the "Morrowind" expansion. This means players who do not have the latest expansion will not be able to access the new PVP mode and will be locked out of it until they purchase the said expansion.

The new DLC and Update 16 for the MMORPG will be arriving soon, although the official website of "Elder Scrolls Online" has not yet given an exact date. Regardless, ZeniMax advises their players to prepare to put a stop to the "Daedric" threat.