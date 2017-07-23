Entertainment
'Elder Scrolls Online' launches 'Midyear Mayhem' event to celebrate PVP battles

Leovic Arceta

"Elder Scrolls Online" promotional photo.Facebook/ElderScrollsOnline

Bethesda's online role-playing game "Elder Scrolls Online" celebrates its intense player versus player (PvP) battles by launching an event that will surely make its popular gameplay even more enjoyable. Dubbed "Midyear Mayhem," the event will run from July 20 to 31, during which time players will gain many rewards and bonuses.

The game announced the affair through its official website. For the said duration, players can gain unique items like the exclusive Midyear Victor's Laurel Wreath hat. They will also get double amount of Alliance Points, PvP gear and rare crafting items.

The loots and bonuses can be obtained through all PvP modes. Players have the option to join other players in the massive campaigns of Cyrodiil, engage in the close-quarters street fights of Imperial City, or join the intense multi-team, arena style showdowns of the Battlegrounds in Morrowind.

Players can also unlock the "Star-Made Knight" achievement by completing each of "Midyear Mayhem's" seven unique achievements.

In order to participate in the event, Players will need to navigate to the Crown Store and acquire and activate a ticket titled "Details on the Midyear Mayhem." Then, players are to go to the main gate of their Alliance War faction in Cyrodiil via the Alliance War menu. After this, they need to locate the quest giver named "Predicant Maera" and obtain the quest "Midyear Mayhem." Completing the quest allows players to receive the "Scroll of Pelinal's Ferocity" and a "Pelinal's Midyear Boon Box." Activating the scroll will give players a two-hour 100% bonus to Alliance Points obtained in Alliance War, Imperial City and Battlegrounds.

Aside from the bonuses, there will also be a special shop event during the weekends of "Midyear Mayhem." Players are encouraged to check out the shop of Adhazabi Aba-daro, also known as "The Golden," where they will be able to purchase rare legendary-quality jewelry that cannot be obtained other than through participating in the Alliance War.

