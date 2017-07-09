'Elder Scrolls: Legends' expansion comes with 'Heroes of Skyrim' characters
Having been announced at the Bethesda presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 in Los Angeles last month, the "Elder Scrolls: Legends" expansion pack featuring the "Heroes of Skyrim" is now out for fans to experience.
The newest set includes 150 cards based on "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" which will incorporate popular characters such as allies Aela the Huntress, J'Zargo and Delphine, all of which have unique abilities.
There will also be lots of dragons including the legendary Alduin and Paarthurnax. The dragons can appear across all attributes and players will be rewarded if they play the dragons with other dragons.
A gameplay change the fans will notice is the introduction of Shout cards. In "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," Shouts can be leveled up with increasing strength by finding words of power.
Similarly, in "Legends," the power increases the more times the Shout cards are used. "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" website explains, "The first time you play a Shout, you get its first level. The second time, you get the second level, and the third time... well, you get the picture. There are even cards that progress your Shout cards more quickly."
Companions can change into their Beast Form when the player breaks a rune. This Change ability was introduced in "The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood." Aela, for instance, is a Nord werewolf that can destroy a wounded creature if she enters the Beast Form. If a player breaks a rune, he can play her and kill any creature of his choice. Beast forms are powerful which could even trigger more abilities.
There are many returning characters including Lydia, Balgruuf the Greater, Brynjolf, and Emperor Titus Mede II.
The "Heroes of Skyrim" expansion pack is now available through the in-game store. "Elder Scrolls: Legends" in the meantime is free to play on PC and tablet. It will soon be made available on mobile.
