'Game of Thrones' Season 8 release date, spoilers: Expect major character deaths in series' final chapter

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" wrapped up last Sunday with the eighth episode titled "The Dragon and the Wolf." The season finale had a lot of ups and downs for the series' main players, and the fans could not help but ask how the latest turn of events will lead to season 8. The next season of HBO's epic fantasy series will be the last, and one of the main actors of the show has some bold predictions about the grand "GoT" finale.

In an interview with Deadline, Kit Harington, popularly known as the King of the North, Jon Snow, expressed his feelings towards the highly anticipated closing chapter of the series in 2019. To recall the season 7 finale, Harington's character is finally revealed to be the rightful heir of the Iron Throne as Aegon Targaryen. A lot of things may happen in season 8 as Jon learns more about his Targaryen roots, and how the revelation could affect his budding romance with his own aunt, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). However, Harington is sure that the final season will be all about bloodbath and body counts of major characters.

Harington expects that "Game of Thrones" season 8 will include "a lot of fighting," which is something that the actor is looking forward to as he prepares himself for more intense battle sequences in the future. The ending of "Game of Thrones" in general, as he imagines it, will be a huge one.

"It always had to end big, and if we can do that, if we can pull it off, not with some tricks-y storytelling, but with some really kind of big, in-your-face movie stuff, with all the characters because there are so few left," Harington explained. He also thinks that the subtle approach at the start of "Game of Thrones" has no place in the final season.

If there will be a huge fight in "Game of Thrones" season 8, harrowing casualties should also be expected by the fans. According to Harington, the viewers must be ready for the major deaths in the show that are coming their way. For one, none of the major characters of the series in season 7 have died, which is not a good sign for the next season.

"And the thing is, with so few characters left, the viewers should get used to and get ready for next year is 'Thrones' returning to form and killing its main characters quickly," the actor stated. "They're going to go, and they're going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it's going to be a bloodbath."