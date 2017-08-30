[EDITED] Abby Lee Miller news: 'Dance Moms' coach furious at being denied special treatment in jail

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller Youtube/Entertainment Tonight

Abby Lee Miller is fuming at not receiving any special treatment in jail, having been denied her own room and chef-prepared meals — although the "Dance Moms" coach did manage to hire her own personal bodyguard.

Miller, 51, was denied special treatment at the Federal Corrections Institute in Victorville, California where she is to stay for one year and one day due to her bankruptcy fraud.

"Abby Lee was telling people that she was promised special meals and her own room," a source inside the prison told Radar Online. "Obviously, she has gotten neither!"

"Abby is continuing to use her bodyguard to watch over her," the source insisted. "The bodyguard is getting paid in commissary cash to watch over her cell and make sure that she is not messed with when she is in the TV room, desperately surfing the stations to find out information about herself!"

The former dance coach may not have any more time to complain, however, as she will be assigned a permanent job position in the facility this month.

An earlier report had another insider source claiming that Miller was forced to clean toilets along with other new inmates. She is making 12 cents an hour, which the source also said is the most she can make at the Victorville facility.

Miller has also gotten into a fight with a fellow inmate. She got into a shouting match on July 22, who shouted at her that "She ain't sh**t!" Miller was reported to be crying all day when the fight happened, which drove the other inmate tired of seeing her miserable in prison.

Miller was replaced temporarily on "Dance Moms" by choreographer Laurieann Gibson, who has worked with A-list stars such as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga.

"Dancing With the Stars" alumna Cheryl Burke was earlier reported to take over Miller's spot, but has not yet been spotted in season 7 of "Dance Moms".

