Edinburgh church's peace project praised by MPs

An Edinburgh church's peace initiative was praised by MPs in the House of Commons this week.

Duddingston Kirk Glebe created a 100ft long pebble mosaic called the Path of Peace with the help of 80 local school children.

The Path of Peace took 12 months to create and was opened by MP for Edinburgh East Tommy Shepherd in April.

It was funded by a £6,700 National Lottery grant and incorporates 80 tiles made by school children. Colourful stones used in the project come from Scottish quarries but also further afield, including Japan.

The purpose of the project is to promote peace and harmony around the world, with symbols in the design including doves, hearts and the logo of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

MPs signed an Early Day motion commending the project and acknowledging that it was created "with the help of talented pupils from Duddingston and Parsons Green primary schools to encourage people to advocate for world peace as they walk through the church garden".

The Early Day motion also, which was lodged by Mr Sheppard, pays "tribute to the hard work of volunteers to create a lasting legacy with a positive message for humankind at a time when a rhetoric of hate is increasing across the world".

Project manager, Lizz Spence, said: "Three years ago you couldn't have navigated the route of the Peace Path without the help of a machete and a forest ranger, such was the jungle of brambles and nettles.

"Now lots of people are walking along the path, admiring the work of the children, and seeing the glebe with fresh eyes.

"Having had Tommy along to officially open the path and to acknowledge the huge amount of work it took to build it has been a great encouragement.

"His Early Day motion to set the path in the context of people working towards peace in the world helps everyone who works here feel part of a much bigger movement."

Pupils from Duddingston and Parsons Green primary schools were the first to walk along the Path of Peace when it opened. As they did so, they were invited to commit themselves to live in peace and remember those affected by the recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

In addition to the Path of Peace, the Early Day Motion commended the Rev Dr Liam Fraser, campus minister at the University of Edinburgh, for his fundraising efforts to help people affected by the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.

The campaign raised over £5,000, which is going to Zion Church in Batticaloa, an evangelical Protestant church that was one of those targeted by the suicide bombers.

The money raised will be used to help people who lost their livelihoods as a result of the attacks.

He said: "I am very happy that the Church of Scotland has been able to give a small gesture of practical support to those caught up in the terrible attacks of Easter Sunday and that our brothers and sisters know that the world Church cares about them."

"The money will be going to Zion Church in Batticaloa, which being an independent church, did not have the same international support as the Roman Catholic Churches in Sri Lanka had."