Ecumenical prayer movement Thy Kingdom Come gets underway

The sixth annual Thy Kingdom Come prayer movement got underway today, with hundreds of thousands of Christians worldwide expected to take part.

The movement takes place each year from Ascension to Pentecost, which this year falls on 13 to 23 May.

Christians across 170 countries will spend the week praying for friends, family members and neighbours to come to faith in Jesus Christ. After a year of pandemic, they will also be praying for the needs of their communities and the wider world.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell said: "Jesus said 'I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly' (John 10.10). I remember reading this when I became a follower of Jesus Christ as a teenager and it is still central to my understanding of him. I think we can all agree that life has been so tough this last year.

"When I think of all those who have struggled, I long for them to know the gift of abundant life Jesus offers, to have their burdens carried by him, and to discover the deep and trustworthy peace he pours out.

"Thy Kingdom Come is about prayer: praying for those on our hearts, praying for those who don't know Jesus - to find him, praying for our Church as we seek to be simpler, humbler and bolder. I pray for you too.

"Sign up to Thy Kingdom Come. Get hold of the resources. Join in prayer together at your local Church. Wherever you are, whatever you do, pray 'Thy Kingdom Come' – in your life, in the lives of those you love, in the lives of your neighbours, friends and companions, in the life of our nation. Thy Kingdom Come O Lord, sweeping gently and with justice and mercy across our world."

Throughout the 10 days, digital and Covid-safe events will be held, including some that have been designed to appeal to non-Christians too, like the interactive, family-friendly Escape Room hosted by Winchester Diocese.

Vineyard Churches will be holding a digital prayer event in which participants are encouraged to use the Lord's prayer and light a candle to symbolise Christ, the light of the world.

Outdoor events include a prayer labyrinth on Exeter Cathedral Green and prayer trails in Coventry.

Many churches will be holding online prayer events using the virtual resource, Upper Room, created by the 24/7 Prayer movement.

24/7 founder Pete Greig said: "Never in any of our lives has the message of Pentecost been so needed in our world.

"At Pentecost the disciples who have been locked down in the upper room, fearing for their lives, are filled with courage as they take to the streets.

"It is profoundly a moment of new beginnings for the Church, and thus for the world, born out of a constancy and intensity in united prayer.

"In this moment of bewildering challenge for the Church around the world, prayer is the most natural, necessary and wonderful thing we can do. Thy Kingdom Come provides the opportunity for us to petition heaven for a great awakening to occur in our lives, the lives of our loved ones, the life of the Church and within the very fabric of our nations.

"I am excited for these ten days and expectant to see how God responds to the prayers of his people at this time."

The movement, started by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York in 2016, has the support of senior Church figures including Pope Francis and the leaders of the main denominations in the UK, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop Justin Welby, Pastor Agu Irukwu, Archbishop Angaelos, Dr Hugh Osgood and the Church of Scotland Moderator.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, a long-time supporter of the campaign said: "The Feast of Pentecost, celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit at the beginning of the Church, is a great moment for our prayer for the spreading of the Gospel of joy in our Lord Jesus Christ.

"The days of prayer of 'Thy Kingdom Come' are a powerful invitation to that prayer. We may also remember the power of the Holy Spirit in the work of Creation, and so include in our prayers the responsibilities we bear for the created world at this significant time."

Resources for the week include the civic hymn – 'We Seek Your Kingdom' with LICC, created by Noel Robinson, Andy Flannagan, Lou Fellingham and Donna Akodu, and an 11-part animation series for children called the Cheeky Pandas full of Bible stories, animation, worship and prayer, and guest starring Bear Grylls and CBeebies presenter Gemma Hunt among others.

