Grants from Ecclesiastical fund sabbatical breaks for Anglican clergy

Ministry is often joyful, but many pastors reach a point where they need spiritual refreshment or time out if they're going to continue giving their best. Anglican clergy are given the opportunity for sabbatical breaks supported by church insurer Ecclesiastical.

Its Ministry Bursary Awards (MBA) scheme is now in its 30th year and has supported thousands of clergy since it began. In 2018 there were 70 applicants who each received a grant of between £400 and £1,000.

One previous recipient is Rev Canon Dr Andrew Mayes, who spent time in Sri Lanka in 2016 and describes it as an 'awe-inspiring, heartening experience'. A Third Order Franciscan, he went there to support novices and explore the tradition in an area suffering the aftermath of a civil war and natural disasters. With his Franciscan companion, he visited the war-torn north of the island as well as historical sites and tea plantation. They spoke to novices at the Theological College of Lanka and at the diocesan headquarters in Colombo about reconciliation.

Wikipedia Dr Andrew Mayes spent a sabbatical in Sri Lanka.

'That was very much a theme of our trip,' he reflects. 'In the wake of civil war, the church is one place where the different ethnicities come together in inclusive fellowship. It is a bridge between bitterly divided peoples. We enjoyed a deep sense of belonging, not only in the Franciscan and Anglican families but across the denominations and traditions.'

And, he says: 'While we followed the itinerary of this outer journey, an inner journey was taking place: shifting perceptions, awareness of deep challenges facing the country and a humbling of the heart as we witnessed amazing dedication amongst those we met.

'A great woundedness persists among the people but the church is involved in caring, courageous and compassionate ministries. My own priesthood and ministry has been refreshed by this incredible experience.'

Another awards recipient is the Ven Dr Anne Dawtry, Archdeacon of Halifax, who used her sabbatical to visit every cathedral and greater parish church in England researching what opportunities they provided for casual visitors to pray and find out about the Christian faith. She's now developing an online toolkit to help churches carry out an audit of how they minister to visitors. 'Hopefully, my research will be of benefit, not just to parishes in my own diocese but also to the wider church,' she said. 'Most importantly the sabbatical helped me to renew and refresh myself for ministry going forward.'

Ecclesiastical's church operations director Michael Angell said: 'We have always tried to support sabbatical projects that provide personal development opportunities for members of the clergy as well as those that are of benefit to the wider church and community.'

Over the years the insurer has helped fund projects including ministerial development, pilgrimages and the pursuit of lifelong dreams.

'The fundamental purpose of a sabbatical is to have time for rest, renewal and recreation and return refreshed,' Angell said. 'It's wonderful that our scheme can help support this.'

For those wishing to take a sabbatical during 2019, Ecclesiastical's Ministry Bursary Awards is now open for applications. The closing date is September 30, 2018.

