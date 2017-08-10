EA Sports 'UFC 2' news: Some things players need to know in playing Ultimate Team Mode

A sneak peek of the character creation feature in "UFC 2" YouTube/EA SPORTS

Some games in the market aim to look and feel as realistic as possible. "UFC 2" from developer EA Sports has done just that when they made the game. However, compared to many other games from the developer, "UFC 2" is, so far, the game that features an Ultimate Team Mode.

There are a lot of tips for players to utilize when playing this certain mode. Players may notice that "UFC 2" is different from "FIFA" in a lot of ways, and not just in the sport being played. There are also some things players should know before they start getting into the swing of things.

First, players must create their own team of five fighters in the game, and these fighters have the same goal of becoming the champion in the octagon. This is one big difference compared to many sports games, where players can choose from a roster of real-life athletes.

Second, virtual coins are the currency in the game, or real cash, if players can afford to shell out more money. These are used to get opening packs, which are made up of techniques, stat boosts, as well as a signature move. The latter is probably the closest to adapting the moves of many Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters. These packs can help develop the player's roster.

Third, the tallest or biggest character may seem like an obvious choice when it comes to fights. However, they have their weaknesses as well. It is important for players to know what kind of fighter they want to create, so having a variation of attacks is essential if they want a shot at winning.

Fourth, it is important for players to have game plans should one of their characters lose in a fight. Yes, sometimes fights do not go as planned, much like the real fights in the UFC circuit. If if a player knows they are going to lose, it makes sense to observe the opponent's move pattern, what kind of moves they use on them, as well as prolonging the fight, as they earn more coins that way.