E! presenter Mario Lopez says Hollywood's attitude towards conservative beliefs is 'unfortunate'

(Photo: YouTube/Mario Lopez) Mario Lopez with his family

E! presenter Mario Lopez has shed some light on the reality for people in Hollywood who don't toe the leftist line.

The Saved by the Bell star shared some of his thoughts in a podcast with Lucas Miles last month in which he said that his own faith is 'alive in me' but 'it's not really as prevalent as I think it should be' in Hollywood.

'If you don't think necessarily the way the left does entirely — they don't embrace diverse thought, so it's unfortunate,' he told Lucas, according to FaithWire.

Lopez was baptised in the Jordan River in March this year and shared his experience on Twitter with a short video clip.

Another clip posted to his Twitter shows the moment he was plunged into the waters by two Catholic priests after being asked if he believed in Jesus Christ, to which he answered 'I do.'

Lopez was baptised during a visit to the Holy Land in which he spent time at some of the sites frequented by Jesus, including the Sea of Galilee.

He has previously spoken of how his faith has grown in importance to him over the years and revealed to Fox News Latino in an interview in 2015 how his faith steadies him in the unpredictable world of showbiz.

"I think as I've gotten older, I've just tried to build a more spiritual muscle in a business that is very unpredictable," he explained. "It's nice to have something that is consistent in our life — family and faith is that for me."

Despite the apparent distance between Hollywood and Christianity, Lopez told Lucas in last month's podcast that the recent success of faith-based movies shows they are having an impact.

'The films that have come with a spiritual aspect, they manage to be very successful, so I think little by little, it's making its impact,' he said.

Recent years have seen some surprise hits at the box office for the Christian movie industry. Pure Flix's God's Not Dead pulled in over $60m, while this year saw I Can Only Imagine, about the story behind the Bart Millard song, take home $83m.