'Dynasty Warriors 9' will feature more characters and open-world gameplay

Screenshot from "Dynasty Warriors 9" announcement trailer Youtube/Koei Tecmo Europe ltd.

The "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" lives on in the ninth installment of the "Dynasty Warriors" game series.

"Dynasty Warriors 9" will continue the long-running hack-and-slash combat style of action that the series introduced 20 years ago.

For the first time in the franchise's history, players will be able to play in an open-world setting and that the storyline will be based on several chapters based on real and historical events in ancient China.

"The story of the Three Kingdoms will be presented over ten riveting chapters, each reflecting changes in the balance of power in the world and in the available actions to the player," developer Koei Tecmo said.

He added that each chapter will involve players in deep military machinations and that the game will begin with the Yellow Turban Rebellion and will end with the unification of China.

The latest title will also feature different landscapes from vast plains to snow-covered peaks and that the game will use a dynamic day to night and weather cycles that the players can use to their advantage.

An example would be using a grappling hook to scale mountains and that items scattered around the map, such as oil barrels, can be ignited and used in the game.

All 83 characters from "Dynasty Warriors 8" will return along with new characters Xun You, who was described as the "calm strategist" who served Cao Cao and guided his army to a lot of victories and Ma Chong.

No release date has been confirmed but Koei Tecmo announced that "Dynasty Warriors 9" will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in North America and in Europe.

A spinoff came titled "Warriors All-Star" will be available for PlayStation and PC on Aug. 29. The game will feature Koei Tecmo's series Dynasty Warriors, Toukiden and Atelier Sophie in one game.