'Dynasty Warriors 9' will be made available to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Screenshot of Guan Yu from "Dynasty Warriors" Koei Tecmo America website

Koei Tecmo has shed some light on which platforms "Dynasty Warriors 9" will be playable in. The developers released an official statement on Aug. 3, which is a definitive confirmation since its prior announcement almost nine months ago.

The long-standing action series will be available to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The developers released screenshots of the game on their official website, showing off the different historical landmarks where some of the epic battles will take place, as well as their most popular playable characters in action. The game looks far superior in terms of graphics compared to its predecessors

"Dynasty Warriors 9" is looking to be the first open-world game in the series, deviating from the set-up of the previous iterations of the linear style of game play. Players will have the option to either explore the world of "Dynasty Warriors 9" with the possibility of encountering high-ranking officers and exceptional foes akin to bosses, or simply playing through the main story of the game. The main story will still take place in famous historical places re-enacting battles from the wars among the different dynasties of China centuries ago.

"Dyansty Warriors will add two additional characters in their already large roster. Hailing from the kingdom of Wei is Man Chong, who used to be an ordinary officer player easily swashed through in battle. Man Chong will be making an appearance as a formidable usable character who is known for his brilliant strategic prowess. The other character will be coming from the kingdom of Shu, who will specialize in having resilient stamina and exceptional move speed.

There have been problems in the past with PC versions of the game. The user interface was far too complex for players and controls were awkward. It is possible that these problems were caused by the direct port from the PlayStation 3. Hopefully the developers have addressed these issues in creating a version for the PC.

Koei Tecmo has not announced an official release date for the game, but so far, the game looks very promising.