Dwayne Johnson dominates the day with Siri's help in new ad

Dwayne Johnson shows the world how he gets through his hectic schedule — with the help of Apple's Siri. The new video advertisement, titled "The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day," is being viewed and shared by millions of people around the world, and shows the crazy amount of work that "The Rock" can do with the voice assistant by his side.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri," said the company via YouTube, where the ad has more than 4.3 million hits. In Facebook, it has 4.2 million views.

Johnson, who is often dubbed as the busiest man in Hollywood turned out to be the perfect actor to promote Siri. The video starts off with him working out with his right arm while trimming a Bonsai tree with his left, while getting his own hair trimmed, all the while practicing his lines for a movie he's shooting.

With the help of the intelligent voice assistant, Johnson goes on to pilot a plane to Rome, paint on a chapel ceiling, launch a runway show for his fashion line, cook a magazine-worthy dish, play a traditional Chinese instrument onstage, and take a selfie while spacewalking. He then returns to earth in time to bust through giant robotic insect intruders in the movie he's been rehearsing lines for at the beginning of the ad.

The fun way that the video portrayed Johnson's busy life while showcasing the intelligent capabilities of Siri and its vast applications in day-to-day living was well-received by fans, with many calling it the best ad that Apple has released.

Johnson's busy schedule includes starring in HBO series "Ballers," and a myriad of upcoming films, including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Skyscraper," "Rampage," the next installment of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise and a spin-off project with Jason Statham, "Black Adam," "Shazam," "The Janson Directive," "Fighting With My Family" and a remake of "Big Trouble in Little China."