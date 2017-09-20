'Dungeons and Dragons' players build custom tabletop with 4K touchscreen

Dungeons and Dragons promotional photo. Dungeons & Dragons

A group of "Dungeons and Dragons" gamers showed their love for the game by creating a new custom tabletop with digital tools that enhance the gameplay experience. The setup features a gaming table with a built-in 4K touchscreen.

A Dungeon Master, who goes by the code name Caethial, posted pictures of his gaming table on Tumblr. This included shots of when the table was still under construction. The post was also posted on Reddit and garnered more than 85 thousand upvotes after one day.

The table is made from off-the-shelf lumber and is held together by drywall screws and metal brackets. Overall, the owner had to shell out approximately $120 for the table alone.

"For those who are wondering, there really are no plans for the table," Caethial wrote in the Tumblr post. "We had a general idea of how we wanted the table to turn out, but we made most of the decisions on it the day we built it."

While the table itself is not anything extraordinary, the technology included in the setup takes the table over the top. It has a 40-inch Samsung smart TV that is located at its very center. This screen is connected to a Dell Precision 5720 27-inch 4K touchscreen workstation, a $2,500 computer. The workstation is situated on one end of the table, and it is from here that the Dungeon Master drives the game forward.

Installed in the workstation is a program called "Fantasy Grounds," a virtual tabletop simulator that players can use to manage the campaign details, display maps, and show tokens representing the characters onscreen. The program is available for download from Steam and includes content and campaign modules that are officially licensed from the game's publisher, Wizard of the Coast.

The custom table top and the center screen can also be used with a normal laptop instead of the expensive workstation.