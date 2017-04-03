Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Duggar girls (from L-R) Jessa, Joy-Anna, Jill, Jana and Jinger had a mini reunion in October 2016 in Arkansas. (Facebook/Duggar Family Officials)

The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.

Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all shared their thoughts about love and marriage with Crown of Beauty Magazine, revealing how God played an integral role in all of their relationships.

Jana, the eldest Duggar girl, still remains unmarried. However, the reality star does not mind seeing her younger sisters married off because she has learned to embrace contentment in every stage of her life.

"I believe we all go through times of learning to be content wherever we are in life, whether you are a young kid waiting to be finished with school, a young person waiting to get married, then once married, waiting to have a child, then waiting for your children to go up," she said.

For now, Jana said she busies herself with hobbies such as playing the piano, craft work, gardening, and bonding with the family.

Jill Dillard, who comes next after Jana, already has a son named Israel David and is expecting another baby boy this July. She advised young girls to not "date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you," since it is important for Christians to let their spiritual journeys thrive.

As for Jessa Seewald, who already has two boys named Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce, she "never could've dreamed of what God had in store" for her five years ago. But now that she is a mother, she is looking up to her own mom, Michelle Duggar, as her role model in parenting. "Her patience and use of soft words, even when things are chaotic, has been a great example for me," she said.

Jinger Vuolo, who got married just last year, is eager to be a mother as well. However, she hopes to do everything according to God's perfect timing. For now, she and her husband are strengthening their personal relationships with God to boost their own marriage. "Since we began our relationship, Jeremy and I have learned that when we are walking closely with Jesus, we are closest to each other," she said.

Younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar, on the other hand, is now engaged to Austin Forsyth. She hopes that in five years' time, she will also be a mother as well like her older sisters.

Austin, who proposed to Joy-Anna this March, said he believes they are ready to get married because "everything fell into place."

"I feel like engagement is more special because we're committed to each other now, and we're just moving forward to the day that we get married, and it's exciting," he said in a TLC clip,