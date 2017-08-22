Duggar family rumors: Did Anna secretly give birth?

"Counting On" promotional photo, featuring the Duggar daughters. Facebook/countingontlc

The Duggars love kids, if their previous show's title "19 Kids and Counting" is any indication. However, Josh Duggar's wife Anna's pregnancy has been receiving less publicity than usual, and it might be possible that she has given birth already without any announcement from the family.

Josh and Anna announced in March that they were expecting their fifth child and revealed that their baby-to-be was going to be a boy, meaning that Anna was between her sixteenth and twentieth week of pregnancy at the time of the announcement.

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," the couple wrote on their blog, adding, "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

In 2015, Josh was revealed to have sexually assaulted several underage girls, cheated on his wife Anna, and operated an active account on a dating website for married people. When he spent six months in rehab for sex addiction treatment, fans were left to wonder about how such would affect his relationship with Anna.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Josh said in a statement in 2015. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he admitted.

Despite rumors that the two might divorce, however, the two remained together, with Anna even getting pregnant with their fifth child.

Even though Duggar pregnancies usually get much hype, Anna's latest has been kept out of the spotlight. Her last public appearance was in June, when the family was seen on vacation in a theme park in Missouri. Fans speculated that she was on her third trimester of pregnancy based on the photos from the vacation.

Now, with two months since that last Anna Duggar sighting, rumors have been circulating that she has already given birth to her fifth child.

The Duggars have yet to confirm any rumors or announce any births, however, which means fans of the family will have to continue waiting for official news.