Duggar family news: Was Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant before her wedding to Austin Forsyth?

A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On" featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. Facebook/countingontlc

The controversy involving Joy-Anna Duggar's possible pregnancy before she was even married to her now-husband Austin Forsyth has been making rounds online. Viewers of their show "Counting On" are positive that she was at least six months pregnant when she showed up for Joe Duggar's wedding.

According to Blasting News, Joy-Anna's appearance at Joe's wedding earlier this month seems to confirm viewers' speculation about her being pregnant prior to marrying Austin. She displayed her baby bump and was looking like she has been carrying it for at least six months. At the time of Joe Duggar's wedding, she had only been married to Austin for three months.

Their fans did the math and it is looking like they might be right. Joy-Anna has never confirmed anything about it and has instead remained silent on Instagram regarding this issue.

Some are still hopeful that it might also be that Joy-Anna is carrying twins and that is another explanation for why is her tummy that big when she's only three months pregnant. Her carrying multiples is also likely to happen because they have two sets of twins in the family.

Despite all these allegations of her pregnancy before being married, Joy-Anna seems to just brush off the issue and she is more focused on the positive things in her life.

In an exclusive interview with People, Joy-Anna said she is so happy and grateful to tell the world that she and her husband are expecting a child.

"Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him," the soon-to-be-mom added.

The couple first met when Austin's family moved to Arkansas. His family then attended the same church where the Duggars are involved and the rest is history.