Duggar family news updates: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell get married

The promotional poster for the reality television show 'Counting On' by TLC. Facebook/countingontlc

Another member of the Duggar family, from the reality television show "Counting On," is getting hitched. The 22-year-old Joseph Duggar, the seventh child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, got married with his fiancée Kendra Caldwell.

After four months of being engaged, Joseph finally tied the knot with Kendra. The wedding ceremony occurred on Friday, Sept. 7, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, and the couple had their own opinions about the life-changing event, all of which are positive. Joseph could not be happier about the marriage, saying that it is indeed a dream come true to have Kendra as his wife.

Joseph announced on a video released by TLC that they are indeed married, and the couple probably wanted to keep the ceremony as intimate as possible — which is why the news of their wedding came after. In an exclusive interview with People, Joseph expressed his insurmountable joy by saying that "It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife."

Joseph stated that he had always wanted to have the same kind of family that his parents had, to raise a family that is religious and good. He most likely is seeking to become the same type of patriarchal figure as his influential father, and continue this type of family legacy to his own.

Kendra wore a princess-like wedding dress which was designed by Renee Miller — which featured an ornate jeweled top. The theme of the wedding was somewhat timeless and formal, which was both romantic and expected from the conservative nature of both families. After the wedding, the newlyweds and the guests headed for the church gym to celebrate and immerse in the festivities of the event.

"Counting On" will return on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC. Audiences will be able to watch the wedding's sneak peek on TLC GO on Monday, Sept. 18, or they can wait for the whole one-hour wedding special which will be airing on October.