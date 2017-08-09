Duggar family news: Tension growing between Jim Bob and sons-in-law, Jazz Jennings responds to transphobic tweet

Jim Bob Duggar (L) and his wife Michelle Duggar (R) attend a Pro-Life rally in Columbia, South Carolina, on the steps of the State House, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

The patriarch of the Duggar family may be heading into some belief issues with his sons-in-law. Meanwhile, a reality star responds to a Duggar husband's transphobic tweet.

Jim Bob, the famous father of the Duggar household, makes sure that his family toes the line according to their beliefs. However, reports indicate that Jim Bob is now worried about his daughters Jinger and Jessa, both of whom have married husbands who believe in Calvinism. Jinger and Jessa married Jeremy Vuolo and Ben Seewald, respectively.

Calvinists believe in predestination wherein God chooses certain people to be saved by Jesus' forgiveness. This is in contrary to the Duggar family belief wherein God's salvation is free to those who seek it.

A Duggar family insider said that Seewald had been quiet in his Calvinist beliefs but when Vuolo joined the growing clan in 2016, it appears that he may have found an ally for his beliefs.

However, the insider believes that Jim Bob will be able to keep the husbands in check as he is very influential in Tontitown, Arkansas, where residents have taken to call that part of town "Duggarville."

In related news, reality star and transgender rights activist Jazz Jennings responded to a transphobic tweet by Derick Dillard, husband of Jill Duggar, who is on the TLC show "Counting On."

Firstly, Dillard replied to a tweet from the TLC Network promoting "I Am Jazz," the show chronicling the life of Jennings.

"What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God," Dillard said.

Jennings later responded, "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different."

Dillard received a lot of backlash as he got over 5,000 replies to his tweet.