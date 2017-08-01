Entertainment
Duggar family news: Rules the siblings have to follow; Jill Duggar-Dillard labeled 'most affectionate' by siblings

Denise Nequinto

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle DuggarReuters/Chris Keane

The Duggars have quite a strict number of rules that the children and even the parents must follow. Just how strict? For one, the family wears full-body swimsuits on family vacations in order to protect them from "sinful eyes." They also do not dance nor listen to any modern music.

Jana Duggar, one of the siblings from "19 Kids and Counting," explained that they always want to be modest on their show "Counting On." While the older children have already started breaking the rules, however, the younger Duggars are still expected to follow them.

The family also does not listen to modern music, due to the belief that most modern music is too sexual. That means no dancing any time soon for the Duggars. Jill Duggar-Dillard explained in "19 Kids and Counting" that while this is not necessarily a rule, the family just does not want to have any inappropriate thoughts.

Another rule enforced in the household is in light of eldest child Josh's scandal. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have put up "safeguards" for the younger children to keep a similar event from happening again, hence the rule that siblings of the opposite sex are not allowed to be alone together.

Meanwhile, Jill and her husband Derick are known for being very affectionate with each other. In a recent interview with television network TLC, some of the siblings were asked which couple loved to show public displays of affection, and Jill and Derick were the unanimous answers.

Jill is the first Duggar child to tie the knot, having done so in 2014, with her four other siblings Josh, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna following later on.

While the Duggar-Dillard couple are inseparable, that may soon change, now that they are expecting their second child very soon.

