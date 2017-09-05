Duggar family news: Joy-Anna Duggar rumored to be pregnant out of wedlock

Newlyweds and parents-to-be Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar in "Counting On" YouTube/TLC

It seems that the ever-growing Duggar family continues to be under scrutiny from the public. Rumor has it that there is a big reason why Joy-Anna Duggar fast-tracked her wedding to Austin Forsyth.

Getting pregnant out of wedlock is somewhat of a scandal within the Duggar household, due to their conservative Christian values. Could this be the reason why Joy-Anna decided to fast-track her wedding to Forsyth? The rumors circulating around the internet certainly make it out to be that way.

Ever since Joy-Anna and Forsyth announced their pregnancy without mention of how far along they are, fans and maybe even casual viewers of "Counting On" could not help but think that Joy-Anna may have gotten pregnant before they got married. This rumor caused a divide between the show's fans, backed up by the photo of Joy-Anna's supposed 5-6 months baby bump.

Just after the Duggar patriarch Jim Bob gave Forsyth his blessing, the couple not only had a quick courtship period but was also followed by a very sudden engagement. That caused fans to speculate, most especially when they got married right away despite plans for a fall nuptial and the sudden pregnancy announcement shortly after the wedding.

An insider told Radar Online that the couple may have broken their family's strict courtship rules. The insider said that the pregnancy happened rather quickly and that it is not a farfetched conclusion when there are strict rules before marriage. The Duggar children are expected to follow rules like no full hugs before marriage, or chaperoned meetings and communication. Yet, the insider claimed that there is always a chance for those rules to be broken.

The couple have already broken some courtship rules, like the rule of no hand holding before engagement when Forsyth touched then-girlfriend Joy-Anna's hand while they were renovating. Joy-Anna also hugged Forsyth after saying yes to his proposal, a moment that was caught by the film crew.

During the "Counting On" reunion special, Joy-Anna explained that they thought it was just the two of them around. Forsyth added that sometimes it is impossible to abide by the rules as perfectly as possible.