Duggar family news: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth expecting child

A promotional photo for TLC television series "Counting On." Facebook/countingontlc

Members of the Duggar family are looking to get a little bigger, with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth expecting their very first baby together. They have expressed their newfound happiness about the news to the public, as they shared the milestone to their fans.

In an exclusive interview with People, Duggar said that "We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby!" They both feel very blessed by God to be granted with an offspring, early on in their union. Joy-Anna expressed that she is looking forward to seeing how Forsyth handles the duties of becoming a father, and she believes that he can do very well.

The couple will have more than enough help from the Duggar family alone, with Joy-Anna's sister Jill and Jessa both with kids of their own. There will be plenty of advice and assistance for Joy-Anna's first experience as a mom — and of course, the wisdom of the matriarch Michelle, would prove to be invaluable in raising the new baby.

The two first met when Forsyth's family moved to Arkansas, and eventually at the church where the Duggars attended mass regularly. The couple was engaged for about three months before they finally tied the knot in May earlier this year, followed by a grand honeymoon in Switzerland. The marriage is looking strong with a fantastic start, and it could only get better from there with them happily expecting their first child.

According to E! Online, Joy-Anna is the first member of the Duggar family, and the youngest to publicly announce her pregnancy. Being one of the cast members of "19 Kids and Counting," the already massive family must be quite thrilled to hear the news of adding another adorable member to the family. It has been made public that the Duggars tried to have their 20th offspring in the past few years, but suffered a miscarriage in the process.

Fans will have more updates on the Duggar family when "Counting On" returns on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.