Duggar family news: Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar break family tradition

The Duggar family is consistently creating headlines with their lives shown on TV for almost a decade already. Recently, two members of the famous clan were reported to have broken their family's tradition.

The Baptist family is known for the modest values they practice and promote in their reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" (2009–2015) and its spinoff "Counting On" (2015-present). However, it looks like two of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's daughters made a big no-no.

Newly married couple Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were said to have broken a major courting rule prior to their wedding, as revealed in a previous episode of "Counting On." While the two were working on a home project, Austin accidentally or purposely grabbed Joy-Anna's hand. The said act may be normal for most couples but based on the Duggars' strict dating rules, it should not have been done as even the simple act of holding hands is not allowed.

Meanwhile, Jinger's recent Instagram post caught the attention of many. The uploaded photo shows her with husband Jeremy Vuolo and Jeremy's parents. The snap reveals their happy family but the detail in the picture that sparked controversy is the fact that Jinger was wearing leggings under her dress. It is known to many that wearing pants is forbidden by Jinger's parents as it opposes their family's dress code.

This is not the first time that Jinger violated his father's rule on dressing up. Her husband seems supportive of her fashion style as evidenced by his posts on his personal Instagram account. One photo posted by Jeremy has the caption "The scheming pose," which shows Jinger wearing pants again.

According to Hollywood Gossip, as reported by Inquisitr, all girls in the Duggar family are not allowed to wear pants because they were taught that wearing jeans is "sinful" based on the Bible verse Deuteronomy 22:5.