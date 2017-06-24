Duggar family news: Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar break family tradition
The Duggar family is consistently creating headlines with their lives shown on TV for almost a decade already. Recently, two members of the famous clan were reported to have broken their family's tradition.
The Baptist family is known for the modest values they practice and promote in their reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" (2009–2015) and its spinoff "Counting On" (2015-present). However, it looks like two of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's daughters made a big no-no.
Newly married couple Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were said to have broken a major courting rule prior to their wedding, as revealed in a previous episode of "Counting On." While the two were working on a home project, Austin accidentally or purposely grabbed Joy-Anna's hand. The said act may be normal for most couples but based on the Duggars' strict dating rules, it should not have been done as even the simple act of holding hands is not allowed.
Meanwhile, Jinger's recent Instagram post caught the attention of many. The uploaded photo shows her with husband Jeremy Vuolo and Jeremy's parents. The snap reveals their happy family but the detail in the picture that sparked controversy is the fact that Jinger was wearing leggings under her dress. It is known to many that wearing pants is forbidden by Jinger's parents as it opposes their family's dress code.
This is not the first time that Jinger violated his father's rule on dressing up. Her husband seems supportive of her fashion style as evidenced by his posts on his personal Instagram account. One photo posted by Jeremy has the caption "The scheming pose," which shows Jinger wearing pants again.
According to Hollywood Gossip, as reported by Inquisitr, all girls in the Duggar family are not allowed to wear pants because they were taught that wearing jeans is "sinful" based on the Bible verse Deuteronomy 22:5.
-
'God revealed himself, even through the valley of the shadow of death': Steven Curtis Chapman talks to Christian Today
Christian Today talks with one of the world's most well-known Christian music stars about his life, music and the story behind it all.
-
Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
This document is the theological equivalent of Fleming's accidental discovery of penicillin.
- Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
- Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians
- We have them for schools and universities. Why not a league table for churches?
- Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Cathedrals in crisis? Three ways we could support their growing ministry
- Most religious groups support gay marriage - with the exception of white evangelical Christians
- One reason your church may not be growing – and five things that might help
- Sudanese churches in defiant open letter: We are victims of 'systematic violation of Christian religious freedoms'
- Otto Warmbier death a 'mystery': North Korea denies responsibility
- Nigerian Christian leader pleads for help to stop death and destruction by Islamist Fulani militia
- Grenfell fire: Police consider manslaughter charges as cause of blaze revealed
- Egypt's Coptic Christians lament jihadist persecution, forgive killers, but ask: 'Where is our government'?
- Mayor of Rio who is also an evangelical bishop cuts funding for Brazil's Rio Carnival