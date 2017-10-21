Duggar family news: Josh Duggar loses privacy lawsuit against In Touch

Josh Duggar speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Frank)

Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar has just lost his lawsuit against In Touch Weekly, the magazine that broke the news of his child molestation scandal from several years back.

It was In Touch that revealed in 2015 that Duggar molested his younger sisters in 2006 when they were all minors, according to Page Six. The family had dealt with the difficult experience in private, so when the news surfaced, they were upset that their privacy was violated.

Last June, Duggar and his sisters filed separate lawsuits against In Touch's parent company, Bauer Publishing. They said that their identities should have been redacted by the authorities before being handed to the publication since they were minors at the time.

However, an Arkansas district judge dropped the lawsuit on Thursday, stating that the First Amendment protected the magazine because the information it published was true. Even if the authorities were to have done something wrong by providing the names of the minors, the magazine "cannot be held liable for the city's and county's failure to follow the law," the judge ruled.

Aside from the child molestation scandal, Duggar was also exposed for having an account on the cheating website, Ashley Madison. He later confessed to cheating on his wife, Anna, and for being addicted to porn. Despite this revelation, his wife Anna stuck by his side throughout the ordeal.

Josh completed a spell in rehab and they recently welcomed their fifth child, Mason Garrett. Mason was born on September 12, and the Duggar family released this statement on their website: "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you've shown us."