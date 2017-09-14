Duggar family news: Josh and Anna Duggar welcome fifth baby, Mason Garrett

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have welcomed their fifth child. REUTERS/Brian Frank

The Duggar family website announced that Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The arrival of Josh and Anna's fifth child was announced on the date of his birth. Mason Garrett Duggar weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was 22 inches long.

Mason Garrett is the latest addition to the ever-growing Duggar family, who first came to fame via the reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting." Baby Mason joins his siblings Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2. Josh and Anna have been married since 2008.

"We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well," the family website read. "He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing."

Anna's pregnancy was first announced in March, following a long period of silence from the couple as Josh went through several scandals, including cheating on his wife and having an account on Ashley Madison, a website that facilitates extramarital affairs. Two of his sisters also admitted to being victims of Josh's molestation in the past.

Meanwhile, Baby Mason was born only two months after Samuel Scott Dillard, the son of Josh's younger sister Jill with Derick Dillard.

Samuel was born on July 8, according to the announcement on the Dillard family blog. The baby weighed 9 pounds and 10 ounces on the day of his birth and was 22 inches long. He joins older brother Israel, who is 2 years old. Baby Samuel was born via C-section after 40 hours of labor.

Jill stars alongside sister Jessa Duggar Seewald on "Counting On," the spin-off series that followed the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting" in 2015.

Season 6 of "Counting On" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.