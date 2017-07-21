Duggar family news: Jinger shares nostalgic photo of Duggar siblings
Jinger Duggar Vuolo, the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from the popular reality series "19 Kids and Counting" and one of the stars of its spin-off "Counting On" has captivated audiences and social media followers over the years. She recently posted a nostalgic photo of her together with four of her siblings when they were still kids, which fans found utterly adorable.
The Instagram post showed five of the Duggar children smiling for the camera. The reality star posted the caption, "We haven't changed a bit," along with the picture. True enough, many followers commented on how the children looked like miniature versions of their present self. Some fans also called for the Duggar siblings to recreate the photo in the present day. Jinger herself could easily be picked out from the photo, as she has the same bright eyes and the same smile as when she was little.
Instagram/jingervuolo
Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on the other hand, seems rather head over heels in love with her, posting a glamorized photo of her on his own Instagram account. The two got married last November and seems to be enjoying their life as a married couple.
Jinger is widely considered as the most liberal and independent of the Duggar daughters. Eight months after getting married, she has not made any announcements about getting pregnant, contrary to how they were raised by their parents. The Duggars were raised as devout Baptists and adherents of the Quiverfull movement, which encourages procreation. In accordance with this, her older siblings started having children soon after tying the knot.
Another evidence of her rebellious nature are photos showing the reality star wearing pants and shorts, something that was prohibited by her parents, who only allowed their daughters to wear skirts.
Their social media accounts show the Vuolo couple enjoying a lot of outdoor activities, like shooting guns and playing soccer. They have received a lot of encouragement from fans, with many admiring the young lady for her independence and desire to broaden her experiences.
"Counting On" follows the life of the Duggar children and airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
-
Actor Dennis Quaid promises new faith-based movie about MercyMe singer Bart Millard will be 'uplifting'
Actor Dennis Quaid will be starring in the upcoming film "I Can Only Imagine," which is based on the popular Christian song of the same name. Quaid says the movie highlights the power of a changed heart.
- Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Palestinians call for 'day of rage' in Jerusalem, clash with Israel over mosque security
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- South Sudan's child refugees in mental health crisis: 150,000 need therapy for post-conflict trauma