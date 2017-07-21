Duggar family news: Jinger shares nostalgic photo of Duggar siblings

The Instagram post showed five of the Duggar children smiling for the camera. The reality star posted the caption, "We haven't changed a bit," along with the picture. True enough, many followers commented on how the children looked like miniature versions of their present self. Some fans also called for the Duggar siblings to recreate the photo in the present day. Jinger herself could easily be picked out from the photo, as she has the same bright eyes and the same smile as when she was little.

Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on the other hand, seems rather head over heels in love with her, posting a glamorized photo of her on his own Instagram account. The two got married last November and seems to be enjoying their life as a married couple.

Jinger is widely considered as the most liberal and independent of the Duggar daughters. Eight months after getting married, she has not made any announcements about getting pregnant, contrary to how they were raised by their parents. The Duggars were raised as devout Baptists and adherents of the Quiverfull movement, which encourages procreation. In accordance with this, her older siblings started having children soon after tying the knot.

Another evidence of her rebellious nature are photos showing the reality star wearing pants and shorts, something that was prohibited by her parents, who only allowed their daughters to wear skirts.

Their social media accounts show the Vuolo couple enjoying a lot of outdoor activities, like shooting guns and playing soccer. They have received a lot of encouragement from fans, with many admiring the young lady for her independence and desire to broaden her experiences.

"Counting On" follows the life of the Duggar children and airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.