Duggar family news: Jessa Duggar writes romantic letter to husband Ben Seewald on third wedding anniversary

Ben and Jessa Seewald celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year. (PHOTO: Instagram/Jessa Duggar)

Not everybody who gets married enjoys life with their spouses afterwards. In fact, a lot of people rush into marriage without being fully prepared for it. As a result, they end up resenting one another and being unhappy in their new lives.

Thankfully, "Counting On" star Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald are not like that. As they celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year, the Christian couple both feel they love each other more now than they did during their wedding day.

In a heartfelt letter to Ben, which was shared on the Seewald Family Blog, Jessa thanked her husband for always prioritizing their family amidst life's challenges.

"I thought we'd reached the pinnacle of our love on this day, three years ago... but since then, you've taken me from the mountain top up into the clouds! Darling, I love you more today than ever before," Jessa began. "Sure, we worked through our squabbles and disagreements, like anyone else. But because of your meekness and gentleness in the midst of trials, I always come out loving you even more."

The two are now parents to two-year-old Spurgeon and eight-month-old Henry. Jessa admitted that parenthood can sometimes take its toll on her, but Ben always knows what to do to "lighten my load."

"God is constantly opening my eyes to the many blessings, big and small, that I've received through you...and my heart overflows with gratefulness," she wrote. Jessa also praised Ben for his devotion to God, and she said he is "one of the most down-to-earth and humble people I know."

"Many a time I have walked into the spare bedroom and discovered you there, kneeling beside the bed, in prayer... and it's brought tears to my eyes," she continued. "I have loved our recently developing family devotions, as you lead us in prayer and reading the word. And though I laughed a bit and felt a teeny bit awkward at first, I'm now especially loving the aspect of singing together, with the boys, in family worship."

Jessa's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, also congratulated them on their wedding anniversary. Jim Bob and Michelle said the younger couple are an incredible ministry team together, since they invest their time for other people and encourage them to fellow Jesus.

"You both have a servant's heart and are a great example to the rest of us," they said in their Facebook greeting. "You are great parents and are really blessed. May God continue to prosper your marriage, family, and ministry as you daily continue to seek to follow Jesus!"