Duggar family news: Anna still pregnant, thanks husband's rehab center in tweet

"Counting On" promotional photo, featuring the Duggar daughters. Facebook/countingontlc

Anna Duggar tweeted a photo of her pregnant self and her family amid rumors of her giving birth and despite fans' lukewarm reaction to husband Josh's return from rehab.

During the weekend, Anna, 29, and Josh, 29, enjoyed a family outing in Rockford, Illinois, which happens to be the same city wherein Josh 's faith-based rehabilitation facility is located.

She posted a photo of her and husband on Twitter, together with daughter Mackynzie, 7, and son Michael, 6. Included in the photo are three of Josh's brothers: John-David, 27, Joseph, 22, and Justin, 14, as well as the Duggar's family patriarch Jim Bob, 52.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

The tweet links to Reformers Unanimous, where Josh sought treatment for his sex addiction in 2015. She also tagged the rehab facility's co-founder and chairman Dr. Paul Kingsbury.

The family attended a "Patch the Pirate" show at the North Baptist United Church in Rockford. The musical show is staged to teach young children Christian values.

In 2015, a 2006 police report on how Josh was investigated as a teenager for inappropriately touching five teenage girls surfaced. Two of his sisters, Jill, 26, and Jessa, 24, stepped forward as victims, following Josh's public apology for his "wrongdoing."

Josh also admitted to a pornography addiction and to cheating on his wife Anna in August 2015 amid reports of him having an account at Ashley Madison, a website that helps married people get involved in affairs. Josh soon checked himself in Reformers Unanimous.

The Duggar family is also in the middle of another controversy after they were spotted arriving in Illinois in their private plane. The family, known for supposedly being thrifty as they live a Christian life, is shown by public records to own the Mitsubishi MU-2B-36 airplane, which sells secondhand for $895,000.