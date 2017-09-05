'Duck Season' brings classic 'Duck Hunt' to VR with creepy spin

"Duck Season" will be coming to Oculus and Vive VR on Sept. 14. YouTube/ BrandonJLa

"Duck Season," a new first person adventure game is coming to Oculus and Vive Virtual Reality platforms on Sept. 14. The game is an obvious callback to the 1980s Nintendo hit "Duck Hunt" except for a creepy twist which throws elements of horror and suspense into the mix, making the content suitable for mature audiences only.

Developed by Stress Level Zero, the game begins with a very simple concept. Players see the story from the point of view of a kid who is playing through a rented copy of the game "Duck Season" during the summer of 1988.

Like the fun, happy-go-lucky Nintendo hit, the player shoots ducks as they fly around the area, with a companion dog collecting the kills. In the game, the simple graphics from the early video game era are ditched in favor of a realistic environment that features a scenic and colorful areas.

Anyone who has played "Duck Hunt" is familiar with the dog who has a habit of taking the ducks for himself from time to time, and has invariably taken a shot at that dog at least once. This is when things turn from fun and laid back to creepy and eerily suspenseful, as "Duck Season" takes things to a new level when the dog comes alive to take his revenge.

The deep story of the game will surely tie up well with the level of immersion that VR platforms offer. Players can also replay the game to discover the seven unique endings that it contains. It also features seven mini games for players to enjoy, along with dozens of Easter eggs and secrets that add to its many mysterious sub-plots. Players will also be able to watch a number of short films on VHS tapes.

"Duck Season" will be available on Sept. 14 for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.