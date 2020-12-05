Drop-off sites for Christmas shoeboxes open across UK

Locations across the region opened on Saturday, ready to receive Christmas shoebox gifts lovingly packed up by residents throughout the national lockdown, this has all been made possible through Operation Christmas Child's shoebox project.

From Saturday 5 until Monday 14 December inclusive, many churches, businesses and organisations will collect shoeboxes ready to send to vulnerable children in different contexts of poverty across the world. For many children who will receive them, these shoebox gifts are the first gift they have ever received.

Individuals can refer to an online drop-off location finder, in order to find the most convenient location and their opening times. All drop-off locations will comply with the current government social distancing guidelines, and some collection points have been made contact free.

Nick Cole, Director of Operation Christmas Child UK says, "Having moved our collection week to coincide with the ending of the national lockdown, has meant that we can ensure as many children as possible will be gifted a big smile and feel and know that they're loved and special. We rely so much on our local partners, who help us collect the many boxes that have been packed; I am so grateful to them and to those in the local community who come together to have such a heartwarming global impact on children this time of the year."

Residents are still able to pack a shoebox, through Operation Christmas Child's digital offering Shoebox Online. This facility allows residents to pack a tailored and personalised shoebox, with specially selected gifts - as well as offering them the chance to write a personal message to the recipient. Volunteers then pack up every box donated, with the gift selection made online, and these are sent onto children living in some of the toughest circumstances across the world.

Cole continues, "While the pandemic endures, we must continue to remember the most vulnerable in society, whether they are in our local area or in tough circumstances far from here. My hope is that children across the world will find joy this Christmas through the small offering of a Christmas Shoebox. Whether packed up physically or through Shoebox Online, these small gifts are a tangible act of kindness, and can help contribute to the mental well-being of children in the most vulnerable communities. Thank you to everyone who is dropping off a shoebox this week, and to all our collection partners."

Fin your drop off location here and more about packing a Christmas shoebox online here.