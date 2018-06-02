Driver in bus crash that killed 13 churchgoers faces up to 270 years in prison

[Photo: Police, family handouts] Jack Dillon Young and some of the victims of the bus crash

The 21-year-old driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a church bus last year is facing up to 270 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter charges on Thursday.

Jack Dillon Young has been charged with 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter last June after he crashed into a bus that was transporting members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas on their way home from a retreat.

According to KSAT, Young pleaded no contest to the charges and waived his right to a jury trial. He faces between two and 270 years when he returns to court in November for his sentencing.

Thirteen out of the 14 passengers were killed when Young's 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed into their bus on U.S. Highway 83 north of Uvalde.

Young, who was 20-years-old at the time of the crash, reportedly told federal investigators that he had been taking prescription drugs that could cause drowsiness. An affidavit claimed Young was also texting while driving the pickup truck.

Rogelio Munoz, who is representing Young in court, said that the 21-year-old made the decision to plead no contest out of consideration for the families.

"He figured it would be better to put an end to it, for his sake and for the sake of the families in this tragedy," Munoz said, according to KHOU11.

Charlotte Banks, daughter of one of the victims, agreed, saying, "The fact that he has changed and stepped up and doing this, that's actually, in my opinion, generous on his part, because that means that cuts out a very long process we have to go through."

Young was freed on a $380,000 bond after turning himself in to the Uvalde County Jail after the crash. However, he was sent back to jail for violating the terms of his release.

Munoz said that it is unlikely that his client will be offering a plea deal. "The DA has taken the position that all of these were victims and each one is a separate case involving a separate victim. He felt like he wanted a conviction in each case. The real issue, then, is what should the punishment be?" the lawyer said, according to KHOU.