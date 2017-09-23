Drake's new restaurant 'Pick 6ix' to serve sushi in Toronto

Drake performs "Hold On, We're Going Home" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Information about Canadian singer and rapper Drake's newest restaurant has recently been uncovered based on a Facebook posting that has since been deleted.

The posting supposedly revealed that Drake's team was looking for a skilled sushi chef for the singer's new restaurant in Toronto, to be called Pick 6ix. Canadian site blogTO linked the eatery to Drake over the summer after noticing the rapper's OVO logo on the bottom corner of a large black-and-gold advert for the diner.

Allegedly, Angel Aaron Sevilla, former executive chef of The Shore Club, is set to manage the eatery. The local blog site also quoted the chef's post in a Facebook group devoted to restaurant gigs, "Hello friends. Looking for experienced sushi chefs to join my opening team at Pick6ix Toronto."

However, Sevilla later told the site via email, "Unfortunately I'm not at liberty to give out any details of the resto at this point. We will be making an official media statement very soon."

Drake's pal Chubbs also shared a message about hiring for Pick 6ix on his Instagram page. He wrote, "Happy To Say We Are Now Hiring All Position. Send Your Resume To employment@pick6ixto.com." He then tagged the rapper's page on this post.

Moreover, back in August, fans were quick to notice the rapper's signature owl insignia on signage located in Toronto's financial district, leading to speculation of either a new sports bar or restaurant. Others noted that Pick 6ix could be a play of "Play 6," a term used in football and horse race betting. Apparently, this would not be the first time Drake incorporated the number six into his branding.

For nearly two years, while his dedicated followers waited for his album "Viewers From the 6" to drop, many have wondered about the meaning behind the digit. He later confirmed that it referred to Toronto when he tweeted out the album art and wrote, "To the city I love and the people in it...Thank you for everything #VIEWS."