Drake net worth 2017: Rapper up to $90 million; what he spends on?

Drake at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Drake is one of the most popular artists in the industry today. With the amount of success he has achieved over the years, there is no doubt that his net worth has skyrocketed. So one question remains: what is his net worth this year?

In the 2017 Forbes Five or Forbes' annual list of the richest figures in hip-hop, Drake ranked fifth place on the list. Just being on the list is enough, but being the youngest on the list at the age of 30 is quite a feat already. He is old enough to be the son of the other figures on the list, too.

The album he released last year, titled "Views," was the first album to reach one billion spins on Apple Music and it helped bring the rapper on a tour from Atlanta to Amsterdam, with a gross amount of $1 million a night during the tour. It also garnered a slew of Grammy nominations like Album of the Year.

His latest release a few months ago, "More Life," was among the most-anticipated music releases in the industry – both domestic and worldwide.

No tour? No problem. Drake also has deals with Apple, Nike, and Sprite to keep the money going even when he is out of the road. Apart from how he manages to make the big bucks, many might wonder what he spends his fortune on.

As told by Heavy, Drake bought a house in Hidden Hills, California, for $7.7 million back in 2012. The rapper named it the "YOLO estate," referencing the "You Only Live Once" saying that has since become popular until today. The house is quite extravagant, with a waterfall, mechanical bull, a basketball court, a tennis court, a beach volleyball court, and a movie theater.

He referenced Hidden Hills in one of his singles last year titled "Summer Sixteen," and also compared the size of his swimming pool to that of Kanye West's. The pool is not only bigger than West's but it is also a lot bigger than the one in the Playboy Mansion. He eventually put the estate up for sale in January, priced at $20 million.

The rapper also teamed up with Jordan Brand back in 2013 and the collaboration proved to be a successful one for both parties. It served as a platform to expand his OVO brand. His OVO Air Jordans as of January this year have sold out in a short time and are now being resold for $10,000 a pair.

He also serves as a co-founder for OVO Sound. Following the success of his 2011 album "Take Care," he got the chance to turn OVO, which was originally a merchandising tool, into a real record label.

Moving back to his tours, he also happened to have the highest grossing hip-hop tour ever. His 2016 tour, called the "Summer Sixteen Tour," comprised of 54 shows in three months and Drake, along with another rapper Future, accumulated $84.3 million.

Lastly, his album sales also speak of how much Drake's net worth has gone up. His debut album in 2010 titled "Thank Me Later" went platinum with the hit song, "Find Your Love." "Take Care" back in 2011 went on to sell 400,000 copies and even garnered a Grammy for Best Album in 2013.