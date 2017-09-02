Drake Bell and Josh Peck film emotional reunion video, end wedding feud

Promotional photo for Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh," available for streaming on Hulu. Hulu/Drake and Josh

The brothers are back. After a brief feud over a wedding non-invite, former co-stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck have hugged it out, made a vlog and joked about their spat.

Like most celebrity confrontations, it all started at the MTV Video Music Awards. Peck was seen walking up to former "Drake and Josh" co-star Bell. The two hugged while watching Kendrick Lamar perform, seemingly burying their recent wedding feud.

Peck posted a vlog of their reunion and them visiting YouTube personality David Dobrick. The two also mocked their own fight in a video posted by Dobrick.

"Wedding looked like it sucked anyway," Bell said.

"Oh, f—k you!" Peck replied.

"F—k me? You know what, Mom never even liked you!" Bell retaliated.

"She's not our mom — we're not on a TV show!" Peck later pointed out.

The jokes are in reference to their stint as the titular Drake and Josh on the Nickelodeon show about a pair of stepbrothers with opposite personalities getting into and escaping all kinds of trouble. The show also starred Miranda Cosgrove as Megan, their troublesome stepsister who enjoyed getting the two in trouble. The show ran for four seasons.

To recall, Bell got upset over not being invited to Peck's wedding to Paige O'Brien in June. The actor tweeted and deleted cryptic tweets that said, "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear," followed by, "Loyalty is key," and "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

In an interview with E! Online in August, Bell said that his tweets were "shot from the hip" and that he was mostly hurt about finding out about the wedding from social media and not from Peck himself.

"I mean, we're brothers. We're friends. He's been one of my dearest friends for the past 18 years," he said.

Bell also admitted that the tweets did nothing to improve their relationship and that the two still talk "all the time," although their relationship does have its ups and downs like all brotherhoods do.