'Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen' final vocation trailer released

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" will arrive on the current consoles (Xbox One and PS4) this Oct. 3 in the US. YouTube/Capcom

In less than three weeks, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One players can finally get their hands on "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen." The game was only previously playable on the PC version, having been released for Microsoft Windows in January of last year. To further strengthen up the hype, game developer Capcom has release quite a few trailers of the game since Sept. 1, and among them are short videos focusing on the vocations of the in-game characters.

The latest trailer was released on Sept. 15, and the short video was all about the vocations of the fighter, the assassin, and the warrior. There were three vocation trailers in all, and the Sept. 15 trailer completes the vocation trailers of the game.

Each video was grouped in three vocations each. The first was one was released on Sept. 1, focusing on the strider, the ranger, and the magic archer – all of which who used various bows and daggers. Meanwhile, the second one was released a few days later on Sept. 5, this time focusing on the vocations that centered on the use of magic. These vocations are of the mage, the mystic knight, and the sorcerer.

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is one of the most anticipated video game releases of this year. It features the environment of open-world fantasy, in which the player can have nine vocations to choose from. It is an action/role-playing game (RPG), and according to those who have experienced the game, it is quite easy to understand even by those who are not familiar with action RPGs.

In a brief overview of the game, it reads: "Based in an epic fantasy setting, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen combines exhilarating and deep combat with the freedom to explore and interact in this rich and detailed world."

"Choose between nine different classes and embark on your own adventure along with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These allies fight independently, develop alongside your character, and can be shared or borrowed online in exchange for treasure, tips and more."

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" will be officially released on Oct. 3 in the U.S., and Oct. 5 in Japan for $29.99.