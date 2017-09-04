'Dragonball Xenoverse 2' for Nintendo Switch latest news: New trailer released, showcases new features in upcoming game version

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch will be released on Sept. 7 in Japan and Sept. 22 in the West. Youtube/876TV

Although "Dragonball Xenoverse 2" has been around for a while, it was only released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Nintendo Switch users are still waiting for the game's release, which, thankfully, is only a few days away. The Nintendo Switch version of "Dragonball Xenoverse 2" will be released on Sept. 7. However, players from the US and Europe may have to wait until Sept. 22.

To amp up the hype of the game's release, Bandai Namco released a new trailer of the game, explaining in detail some of the features Switch users can access when playing "Dragonball Xenoverse 2." Plenty of people have high expectations for the Switch version of the game, bearing in mind Bandai Namco had a year to work on some extra special features exclusively found on Nintendo Switch.

According to the trailer, players have a lot of options when it comes to how they want to play the game. They can either play it using the handheld version, or they can switch to TV and tabletop mode. It's also an ideal game to play locally with friends, and it has lots of choices depending on the players' preferences.

One of the most awaited features of the Switch version of "Dragonball Xenoverse 2" is the player's ability to re-enact signature moves from the popular game franchise, such as "Kamehameha" and "Spirit Bomb," using only the JoyCon controller. For 1v1 battles, players can use their own handhelds, or they can share a Switch's JoyCon controllers.

Up to six people can also play together using the "Local Play" option, where multiple people can play together and fight the same villain or monster. A 3v3 battle option was also shown in the trailer, where players can form two teams comprised of three players each and battle using online matchmaking.

The retail price for "Dragonball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch is $49.99.